Church News

BREAKFAST BUFFET
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will host a breakfast buffet on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 7-10 a.m. All you can eat country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples homemade biscuits, eggs your way, coffee, orange juice and milk. Omelets and hash brown casserole also available. $10 adults and $5 children.
TRINITY BAPTIST church REVIVAL
Trinity Baptist Church, 6499 N.C. 62, Trinity, will host its fall revival starting Sunday, Sept. 17, through Wednesday, Sept. 20. Guest speakers will be the Rev. Steve Jarvis (Sept. 17), the Rev. Michael Mabe (Sept. 18), the Rev. Randy Hobbs (Sept. 19) and the Rev. Roy Little (Sept. 20). For information call 336-434-1998 or email at: www.trinitybaptistnc.com
COMMUNITY MEAL
Unity Wesleyan Church, 5289 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will host a free community “Meal and a Message” on Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 7- 8 p.m. meatballs along with sides, desserts and drinks will be served, while listening to a devotional and live music. For more information, call 336-434-6380.
HOT DOG FUNDRAISER
St. Mary’s United Methodist Church, 5583 Rockford Drive, Trinity, is having a “2 for Tuesday” special every Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., offering two hot dogs with homemade trimmings, a drink and chips for $6. Turkey dogs are $1 extra. For more information call 336-431-6015.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
