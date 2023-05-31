GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing on June 2 with Good News of Thomasville; on June 9 with Terry Budwine of Jamestown; on June 16 with Sheltered Quartet of Burlington/Graham; on June 23 with Orange Family Bluegrass of Mount Airy; and on June 30 with Michael Reardon of Windermere, Georgia.
BAKE SALE
Bethel United Methodist Church, will be having a bake sale at the Thomasville Farmer’s Market, 21 E. Guilford St., Thomasville, on June 3.
Bake sale will include fresh breads, cakes, pies and cookies.
CAR WASH AND BAKE SALE
Fairfield United Methodist Church, 1505 N.C. 62 West, High Point, will have a youth car wash and bake sale on Saturday, June 3, 8-11 a.m. to help pay for a youth mission trip to Altoona, Pennsylvania, June 18-28.
COUNTRY BREAKFAST
Bethel United Methodist Church, 508 Fisher Ferry St., Thomasville, is having a Country Breakfast, Saturday, June 10, 7-10 a.m. Breakfast includes eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, grits, gravy (milk and red eye), stewed apples, homemade biscuits, juice and coffee.
Adults, $10., children 7-10, $6, and children 6 and under, $3.
HOT DOG FUNDRAISER
St. Mary’s United Methodist Church, 5583 Rockford Drive, Trinity, is having a “2 for Tuesday” special every Tuesday 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., offering two hot dogs with homemade trimmings, a drink and chips for $6. Turkey dogs are $1 extra. For more information call 336-431-6015.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
