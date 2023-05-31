GOSPEL SINGING

Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing on June 2 with Good News of Thomasville; on June 9 with Terry Budwine of Jamestown; on June 16 with Sheltered Quartet of Burlington/Graham; on June 23 with Orange Family Bluegrass of Mount Airy; and on June 30 with Michael Reardon of Windermere, Georgia.

Trending Videos