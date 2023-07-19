BLOOD DRIVE
Joy Community Fellowship, 649 Vista Circle, High Point, will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Thursday, July 20, 2-6:30 p.m. For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call the church office at 336-431-5165 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL
Trinity Baptist Church, 6499 N.C. 62M Trinity, will host “Twists and Turns” vacation Bible school July 31-Aug. 4. 5:15-8:30 p.m. There will be a vacation Bible school Registration Water Party July 29, 1-4 p.m. at church. Featuring a water slide with snacks and fun for all. Bring your bathing suit and towel. Register by calling 336-880-5474.
FINANCIAL PEACE
In-person class for Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University will be hosted by Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point, starting Wednesday, Aug. 9, and running through Sept. 27, 6:15-7:30 p.m. in Room B-212. Cost is $20. Scholarships available. To register call 336-819-4356 or email penny@greenstreet.org.
DIVORCE CARE
Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point, is offering 13 weekly classes for those dealing with separation or divorce. Classes are Tuesdays beginning Aug. 15, 6:30 — 8:30 p.m., in the church’s Fireside Room. Join anytime during the 13 weeks. Free childcare available by reservation (infant to 11 years old). Cost is $20 for the workbook. Scholarships available. To register for the class and child care call 336-819-4356 or email penny@greenstreet.org.
GRIEF SHARE
Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point, is hosting 13 weekly classes for those dealing with the loss of a loved one on Wednesdays beginning Aug. 30, 6-7:30 p.m., in the church’s Fireside Room. Join anytime during the 13 weeks. Free childcare available by reservation (infant to 11 years old). Cost is $20 for the workbook. Scholarships available. To register for the class and child care call 336-819-4356 or email penny@greenstreet.org.
HOT DOG FUNDRAISER
St. Mary’s United Methodist Church, 5583 Rockford Drive, Trinity, is having a “2 for Tuesday” special every Tuesday 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., offering two hot dogs with homemade trimmings, a drink and chips for $6. Turkey dogs are $1 extra. For more information call 336-431-6015.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
