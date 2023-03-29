SINGING ECHOES
The Singing Echoes will be singing at Whispering Hope Baptist Church, 300 E. Springfield Road, High Point, on Saturday, April 1. Service starts at 7 p.m. All are invited.
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing on on March 31 with Two for Him of Randleman; on April 7 with Roger Tilley and Hard Times bluegrass band of Madison; on April 14 with By His Blood of Kannapolis; on April 21 with Potter’s Will of Troy; on April 28 with Southern Journey of Randleman; on May 5 with Brian Birchfield of Tennessee; on May 12 with Straightaway of High Point; on May 19 with Glory Train of Thomasville; on May 26 with Shannon Moody Smith of Stanley; and on June 2 with Good News of Thomasville.
A Community Evening Easter Egg Hunt will be held at Unity Wesleyan Church, 5289 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, on Saturday, April 1. Free hot dogs, chips and drinks available, as well as crafts for the younger kids. Preschool and elementary hunt at 5 p.m. Middle and high school camouflaged hunt at 8 p.m. Bring a flashlight. For information call 336-434-6380.
Trinity Baptist Church, 6499 N.C. 62, Trinity, will present “Jesus: Crown Him King” with the Easter Trinity Baptist Church chorus and drama team April 1-2, at 6 p.m. both nights. The story of Christ comes alive through a music/ drama presentation. All are welcome.
Fairfield Methodist Church, 1505 N.C. 62 West, High Point, is having a barbecue and bake sale on Saturday, April 1, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The homemade barbecue can be ordered to eat in or take out.
Easter Sunday schedule for Trinity Baptist Church on April 9, 2023: Easter Sunrise Service at 7 a.m.; breakfast at 8 a.m.; Sunday school at 9 a.m.; worship service at 10 a.m.
St. Stephen AME Zion Church celebrates its 122nd Church anniversary on April 23, 2023, at 10 a.m. The Church is located at 1012 Leonard Ave., High Point. The speaker will be Bishop Darryl B. Starnes Sr., presiding prelate for the Piedmont Episcopal District of the AME Zion Church. The service also features music from the Livingstone College Gospel Choir.
St. Mary’s United Methodist Church, 5583 Rockford Drive, Trinity, is having a “2 for Tuesday” special every Tuesday 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., offering two hot dogs with homemade trimmings, a drink and chips for $6. Turkey dogs are $1 extra. For more information call 336-431-6015.
Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
