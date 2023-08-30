COMMUNITY DINNER
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will host a Community Dinner on Friday, Sept. 8, 5-6:30 p.m. BBQ chicken, potatoes, slaw, drinks and desserts.
Archdale Friends Quaker Men’s 18th annual Memorial Golf Tournament will be Thursday, Sept. 14, at Oak Hollow Golf Course in High Point. 1 p.m. shotgun start. $60 per golfer/$240 per team. Hole sponsors and corporate sponsors also needed. Lots of prizes. All players must be registered and paid by Sept. 8. You must pay by check made payable to Archdale Friends Meeting. No checks or cards will be received at the course. Proceeds help the Quaker Men support numerous community projects. For information call Mike Lohr at 336-210-4652 or the church office at 336-431-2918.
Hope Baptist Church, 4872 Old Edgar Rd, Sophia, will be holding its 12th annual Sophia “Breaking Bread under the Shed” Campmeeting Services on Sept. 11-15, with preaching by Rodney Skipper, and Sept. 18-22, with Evangelist Kenny Greenway. All services will begin at 7 p.m. Supper is served 5:30-6:30 p.m. each night. There will be a special prayer time each night before the service. There is Nightly Children’s Ministry with Child Evangelism Fellowship and the Campmeeting Choir. For more information call 336-495-4673.
Joy Community Fellowship, 649 Vista Circle, High Point, will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross 2-6:30 p.m. Sept. 13. For information or to make an appointment, call 336-431-5165 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org.
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will host a breakfast buffett Saturday, Sept. 16, 7-10 a.m. All you can eat country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples homemade biscuits, eggs your way, coffee, orange juice and milk. adOmelets and hash brown casserole also available. $10 adults and $5 children.
HOT DOG FUNDRAISER
St. Mary’s United Methodist Church, 5583 Rockford Drive, Trinity, is having a “2 for Tuesday” special every Tuesday 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., offering two hot dogs with homemade trimmings, a drink and chips for $6. Turkey dogs are $1 extra. For more information call 336-431-6015.
Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
