ARCHDALE — Longtime Archdale-Trinity Chamber of Commerce president Beverly Nelson will retire today.
Nelson has served as A-T Chamber president since February 2000 and has played a critical role increasing and expanding the Chamber’s membership, Chairwoman Debi Lagueruela said. She credited Nelson with developing several programs, including Leadership Archdale and the Bush Hill Festival.
“Beverly has been at the helm of the Chamber for more than 20 years. Her ability to direct the Chamber in serving as the voice of business, as well as enhancing economic opportunities is beyond compare,” Lagueruela said. “She served as a champion for the community and the Chamber across the entire state. She has been a wonderful asset to the Archdale-Trinity community and will be greatly missed.”
Lagueruela noted that the board of directors is seeking to have Nelson’s successor hired and in place no later than Jan. 1.
A reception in Nelson’s honor will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, at the Guil-Rand Fire Department in Archdale.
