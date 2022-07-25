TRINITY – A Trinity man facing charges in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been offered a plea deal by federal prosecutors but hasn’t accepted it and may be headed toward a trial in early 2023.

The terms of a plea deal were sent to Bradley Stuart Bennett, 42, who previously fired his lawyer and is acting as his own attorney, but Bennett responded with questions that may not be able to be resolved, Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Moeder said during a status hearing last week in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

