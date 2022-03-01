DAVIDSON COUNTY — Filing for candidates in North Carolina primary races resumed last week, as the state Supreme Court refused to delay the use of redistricting maps endorsed by trial judges.
The decision means primary elections will remain on schedule for May 17. The Supreme Court had already suspended candidate filing in December and pushed back the March primary so that challenges to maps the GOP-controlled General Assembly approved in November could be heard.
For local races, this means residents in Randolph County will likely know who will represent them in the offices of sheriff and county commissioner in May.
Republican Randolph County Commissioner David Allen filed last week for another term in District 3. GOP challenger Todd Daniel filed in December. Fellow Republican Randolph County Commissioner Hope Haywood, who filed in December for reelection to District 4, will be challenged by Republican Craig Frasier, who filed last Thursday.
Republican Commissioner Darrell Frye, who currently serves as the board’s chairman, has also filed to retain his seat in District 2.
Republican Randolph County Sheriff Greg Seabolt filed for a second term last week. Two previously announced Republican challengers — former sheriff Robert Graves and longtime law enforcement officer Timmy Hasty — have filed as well.
Also in Randolph County, the board of education has had four candidates to file in its races. Incumbent Fred Burgess has been joined by Phillip Lanier of Asheboro, as well as Trinity’s Kurt Melvin and Franklinville’s Shannon Craven Whitaker.
Filing had been disrupted due to the political divide which led to redrawn maps by a Republican-controlled General Assembly making their way to a majority-Democrat North Carolina Supreme Court. In a 4-3 decision divided by party lines, the state’s highest court found that Republican lawmakers drew maps that deprived voters of their “substantially equal voting power on the basis of partisan affiliation,” according to the 40-page document.
The four concurring justices — all registered Democrats — struck down those maps earlier in February, saying they were partisan gerrymanders that violated the state constitution by failing to treat voters who back Democrats fairly. Within two weeks, the General Assembly approved new congressional and legislative districts they say complied with the Supreme Court's demands for partisan fairness and gave Democrats a pathway to win majorities.
A panel of trial judges upheld replacement state House and Senate boundaries, but adopted an interim congressional plan that likely would be used for the 2022 elections only. Republicans currently hold eight of the state's 13 U.S. House seats, and North Carolina is set to gain a 14th seat this decade due to population growth.
