ARCHDALE — Social media is “all about relationships,” and the way to inspire audiences is by telling a story, an expert on business promotion told attendees Thursday at this month’s Coffee and Conversations organized by the Archdale-Trinity Chamber of Commerce.

Pam Baldwin, the director of Women in Motion of High Point and an adjunct faculty member at High Point University who teaches about social media and branding, started out as a self-made artist and now uses what she has learned to educate others what it means to have a strong online presence.

