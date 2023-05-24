ARCHDALE — Social media is “all about relationships,” and the way to inspire audiences is by telling a story, an expert on business promotion told attendees Thursday at this month’s Coffee and Conversations organized by the Archdale-Trinity Chamber of Commerce.
Pam Baldwin, the director of Women in Motion of High Point and an adjunct faculty member at High Point University who teaches about social media and branding, started out as a self-made artist and now uses what she has learned to educate others what it means to have a strong online presence.
Most of the audience members were part of an older generation that did not grow up with social media like young people today.
Baldwin broke down the different parts of various social media platforms, focusing on Facebook and Instagram, and how to take the business they represent to the next level with the help of social media.
She said that businesses need to make sure their online presence is personable and relatable by showing emotion in their posts and avoiding use of photos that are available from stock photos services.
Many put her advice into practice quickly as they began to stand up and take pictures and videos of the meeting for their own businesses’ social media profiles.
The meeting came to a close with a raffle using the business cards everyone had entered when they came in. Four lucky winners received items such as travel bags and skin care products.
The next Coffee and Conversations meeting will take place at 8 a.m. June 15 and will be a discussion of Creekside Park.
