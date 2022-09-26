Bush Hill Jamboree

ARCHDALE — A time-honored tradition in Archdale will continue next weekend with the latest chapter of what event organizers call “the community’s festival.”

The SERCO Club of Archdale-Trinity is hosting the Bush Hill Hometown Jamboree on Oct. 8 at the corner of Bonnie Place and N.C. Highway 62. Residents and visitors will enjoy food trucks, live music, local vendors, kids areas, stilt walkers, bubble blowers, axe throwing, a pumpkin patch, a hot dog eating contest, fashion show, cornhole contest and pumpkin-throwing contest.

