ARCHDALE — A time-honored tradition in Archdale will continue next weekend with the latest chapter of what event organizers call “the community’s festival.”
The SERCO Club of Archdale-Trinity is hosting the Bush Hill Hometown Jamboree on Oct. 8 at the corner of Bonnie Place and N.C. Highway 62. Residents and visitors will enjoy food trucks, live music, local vendors, kids areas, stilt walkers, bubble blowers, axe throwing, a pumpkin patch, a hot dog eating contest, fashion show, cornhole contest and pumpkin-throwing contest.
Festivities begin at 2 p.m. and will run through 8 p.m. On the main stage at the corner of N.C. 62 and North Main Street, the band Sons of Bootleg will open from 2 to 3:30 p.m. JM Studio Dance will follow from 3:30 to 3:45 p.m., then J.B. & Company from 3:45 to 5:15 p.m. and Magic Feet from 5:15 to 5:30. Legacy Motown Tribute will anchor the nightcap from 6 to 8 p.m.
From 5:30 to 6 p.m., the first Big John’s hotdog eating contest will take center stage.
A second stage, an acoustic stage, will also be featured at the festival. Acts will include Soap Bubble Circus, Tatum Scott, Luke Whittaker and Tanglewood Dou.
This rebranded jamboree event resumes once again three years after the annual Bush Hill Heritage Festival in Archdale faced an uncertain future following a decision by its owner to cease production of the event. SERCO Club president JD Peace said he is excited for the festivities to continue.
“It feels good to continue an Archdale tradition,” Peace said. “In every town and every city, there’s some kind of event, some kind of festival. This is Archdale’s event. Especially during the pandemic, when it seemed it wasn’t going to happen, I felt like this is Archdale’s event. It needs to happen.
“This is a tradition I can remember when I was younger, taking my kids to, and you didn’t want to see something go away.”
The Archdale-Trinity Chamber of Commerce hosted the Bush Hill Heritage Festival until 2019. The street festival, which was customarily held the second Saturday of September, was founded in 1985 in honor of the area’s Quaker heritage. It typically drew 15,000 to 20,000 people and featured a variety of vendors and entertainment along N.C. 62 between North Main Street and Archdale Road.
Peace was instrumental in making sure the show goes on.
“I love tradition, I love families and you love the history of something,” Peace said. “We wanted to keep that family fun and tradition going in Archdale.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.