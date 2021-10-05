ARCHDALE — After years of fall fun in Archdale, the tradition of Bush Hill will continue this weekend with its latest chapter.
The SERCO Club of Archdale-Trinity, in conjunction with Bethany Medical, is hosting the Bush Hill Hometown Jamboree on Saturday at the corner of Bonnie Place and N.C. Highway 62. Residents and visitors will enjoy food trucks, live music, local vendors, kids areas, stilt walkers, bubble blowers, axe throwing, a pumpkin patch, a pie-eating contest, fashion show, cornhole contest and pumpkin-throwing contest.
Walk-up COVID-19 vaccines will also be administered at The Shoppes at Bonnie Place during the event.
Festivities begin at 2 p.m. and will run through 8 p.m. On the main stage at the corner of N.C. Highway 62 and North Main, the band Hampton Drive will open from 2 to 3 p.m. Lindsay Ray will follow from 3:15 to 4 p.m., and Carolina Rhythm Machine will take the stage at 4:15 p.m. Darrell Harwood will anchor the nightcap from 6 to 8 p.m.
From 3 to 5 p.m., parents can bring their children to the Archdale Friends Bush Hill Farmers Market area to design their own pumpkin for $1. The farmers market will be located in the front lawn of Archdale Friends Church.
Following the jamboree, an after party will be held at the Wet Whistle from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Event sponsors encourage those in attendance to wind down on Bonnie Place before calling it a night, as JB & Company will entertain.
This rebranded event arrives two years after the annual Bush Hill Heritage Festival in Archdale faced an uncertain future following a decision by its owner to cease production of the event. SERCO Club president JD Peace said he is excited for the festivities to return.
“This is the first year the event is carrying the Bush Hill Hometown Jamboree name, so it is the first year that the SerCo Club is hosting Bush Hill,” Peace said. “The only thing that has changed from the Bush Hill event will be [the name] heritage festival to Hometown Jamboree. The event will have a lot of the same taste as the Bush Hill event did for 40 years.”
The Archdale-Trinity Chamber of Commerce offered the Bush Hill Heritage Festival for sale to the public in 2019. Citing a decline in the number of vendors, volunteers and attendees in recent years, the chamber’s board of directors determined that the challenges outweighed the benefits of hosting an event the size and scope of the festival.
Made possible by Bethany Medical, the primary event sponsor, Bush Hill will resume affording families a day out after doing so for decades.
“Bethany Medical, the largest independent provider of healthcare in the Triad, is excited to be a part of this long-standing event in the Archdale-Trinity community," said Dr. Lenny Peters, CEO and Founder of Bethany Medical, who also said Bethany Medical will soon be opening a location in the Archdale-Trinity area. "We are happy to be the presenting sponsor for the Bush Hill festival and hope it continues to grow in the coming years."
The street festival, which was customarily held the second Saturday of September, was founded in 1985 in honor of the area’s Quaker heritage. It typically drew 15,000 to 20,000 people and featured a variety of vendors and entertainment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.