ARCNWS-02-02-23 TRI-WHS HOOPS

Trinity coach Tim Kelly, center, alongside his family and principal Brian Toth, is honored in a ceremony naming the gym for him during last week’s games against Wheatmore at Trinity.

 Photo by Michael Lindsay

TRINITY — Trinity made sure it didn’t disappoint on a celebratory night.

The Bulldogs — keyed by a 30-point game by Dominic Payne — led by 20 in the first half and cruised to a 66-37 win over archrival Wheatmore in PAC 1-A/2-A boys basketball last week at Trinity.

