TRINITY — Trinity feels like it has the pieces to be successful. Now it just has to fit them together.
The Bulldogs, under first-year coach Jason Bear Bradley, have had two of their better seasons the last two years. But there’s still more room for improvement, and they feel like it’s within their sight.
“Our kids are a very smart group of kids,” said Bradley, who was head coach at Wheatmore before a stint at Southern Guilford. “And I think when you have a group of high ßIQ kids, it becomes a little bit easier. So we’ve got a lot of stuff implemented in our offensive and defensive systems.
“We’ve got that all pretty much well in place, so we’re just cleaning up and measuring. I’m very impressed with where we’re at right now. Whereas last time you started a new team and you’re like, ‘We got to keep it very vanilla.’ So we’ve gotten into some more advanced stuff and they’ve picked it up very quickly.”
Trinity, which has shared a middle school with Wheatmore until recently, has been one of the more sporadic programs in the area. It’s had solid years — winning six games in 2014 and 2017 — but also down years — going winless season in 2019.
So, winning four games each of the last two seasons under Marlon Morris was overall a step in the right direction. But struggling in the PAC 1A/2A (winning one game in two years) and missing the playoffs were certainly areas to improve upon.
But that’s where Bradley, who was also previously an assistant coach at Randleman, feels like he can make an impact with his recent experience at Southern Guilford.
“When you’re playing the Southeast Guilfords and the Dudleys, you’re ready for a tough game no matter what,” he said. “You tip your hat to those guys — it’s going to be tough. But it’s not an arrogant thing, it’s just one of those things.
“You’ve seen a lot of good teams and you know you have to prepare for them. So I definitely think that helps us. And our coaches are even saying, ‘Look, we’ve seen this. We’re aware.’ So that’s something we’ve brought with us.”
One of the Bulldogs’ main weapons will be senior Dominic Payne, who played quarterback and linebacker last year. But his athleticism will allow Trinity to shift him around in its spread offense.
“He’s got so many talents that we can put him in at slot, we can move him to A-back, we can put him in the wildcat,” Bradley said. “He’s so versatile, so creative and he’s just a great athlete. We’re proud of where his progress is.”
Senior receiver/defensive back Brandon Campbell will also be a threat on the outside, while seniors Evan Stepp and Griffin Dills will anchor the offensive line. Adrian Goodwin and Jason Brown, both seniors, and junior Cam Nelson look to highlight the Bulldogs’ stack defense.
With a strong number of players — about 80 overall, allowing for a JV team — Trinity looks to capitalize on its depth and versatility.
“I don’t want to say we’ll platoon them, but we can rotate them in as the game goes on and not lose anything,” Bradley said.
The Bulldogs, who have roughly 20 seniors, open their season at Starmount. They’ll host games against Albemarle, West Davidson and Union Academy and visit East Davidson for their nonconference slate.
PAC 1A/2A play will consist of home games against powerhouses Eastern Randolph and Randleman and away games at Providence Grove, rival Wheatmore and Southwestern Randolph.
“We’re excited — I’m super excited,” Bradley said. “I’m just really pleased to see where we’re coming from and what we’ve got to do. I just told the guys, ‘We’re an inch away.’ They’ve had their setbacks. And, yeah, they had the losing seasons.
“And I said, ‘You know, we’re just an inch away from really making it work. We’re going to be a pretty good football team and at least somebody to think about.’ ”
