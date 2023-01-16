ARCNWS-01-19-23 TRINITY HOOPS

Trinity's Dylan Hodges slices through the defense during last week’s game against Eastern Randolph at Trinity.

 Photo by Michael Lindsay

TRINITY — After falling short in what was supposed to be the showdown of the season so far in the Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference, Trinity boys basketball did what it could to rebound from the loss to Eastern Randolph last week.

By netting a 67-55 victory over Randleman on Friday, the Bulldogs created a three-way logjam for second place ahead of tomorrow night’s clash with Southwestern Randolph. Trinity (14-4, 4-2 PAC) will look to avenge a three-point loss to the Cougars (8-9, 4-2 PAC) sustained Dec. 9 as the teams square off in Farmer.

