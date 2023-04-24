TRINITY — On a night Wheatmore High School honored its first soccer team and alumni from the first three iterations of its club, Summer Bowman broke the all-time school record for assists Monday.

With her assist in the 34th minute of the Warriors’ 10-0 win over Randleman, Bowman etched her name in the record book. It was a five-point performance for the senior, who added four goals in an effort that allows her focus to lie elsewhere as the school pursues the second of a possible back-to-back title run.

Trending Videos