TRINITY — On a night Wheatmore High School honored its first soccer team and alumni from the first three iterations of its club, Summer Bowman broke the all-time school record for assists Monday.
With her assist in the 34th minute of the Warriors’ 10-0 win over Randleman, Bowman etched her name in the record book. It was a five-point performance for the senior, who added four goals in an effort that allows her focus to lie elsewhere as the school pursues the second of a possible back-to-back title run.
The 48th assist of Bowman’s career surpassed the previous record held by Kara Comer, her teammate on last season’s championship team.
“I’m glad for her to get that one,” Wheatmore coach Rick Maness said. “Now she’s over that hump. I remember last year, Kara just kept looking and looking and looking, and I said, ‘Kara, you’ve got goals in front of you.’”
It is just the latest landmark number ticked off by a Warrior squad that has done nothing but rewrite records, both individual and team, for two seasons now. One of the reasons Bowman is now the assist record holder at the school is because she has been the top facilitator for another record holder.
Teammate Ellie Garrison surpassed the state record for goals in a season last year and is chasing her own mark this season. She added four more to her total in Monday’s win, joining Bowman, Mikalah Walls and Natalie Bowman on the scoresheet.
In the process of notching a 39th consecutive win, Maness was able to absorb it all from the sidelines, and he was reflective following the contest.
“It’s simply amazing,” Maness said of the run his team has been on since the start of last year. “It’s been a journey that not many people get to make. It is difficult [to repeat as champions]. There are so many things that have just got to go right. Regardless of what happens beyond tonight … what a journey.”
The man in charge of setting the lineup and calling set plays is also the program’s most meticulous stat keeper. That much was on display after the game, when the school hosted several former members of the team from its inaugural season in 2011, as well as those from the class of 2012 and 2013, for Alumni Night.
After the former players — many of whom go by a different last name, as several are now married, and some have children — were introduced, the coach lauded their achievements that set the course of the program. Maness discussed, among many other things, the first goal Wheatmore ever scored in that first season, proclaiming that the soccer ball remains in the school’s fieldhouse.
From the origin of the 2011 squad to the 2022 perfect season to this year’s quest for a second title, Wheatmore continues to chronicle the journey, and records, of a program that remains among the state’s elite.
