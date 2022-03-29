RANDOLPH COUNTY — A recommendation from Randolph County Schools staff should soon be forthcoming on the fate of Braxton Craven School.
In October, the board discussed options for the property. Since that meeting, RCSS staff has researched details of two prevailing options. Stephen Gainey, superintendent of Randolph County Schools, asked for input from board members at the recent March meeting of the county board of education. He also explained that no restrictions on any potential sale exist.
“There’s been a lot of conversation about this property before ground was broken on Trinity Middle,” Gainey said of the property in the event of a sale. “We have determined there are no restrictions on any kind of requirement that it be used for education. … It’s a clean title, free for whatever use.”
Sale of property must first be offered to Randolph County Board of Commissioners, according to board policy. Some school board members have stated their preference would be to see portions of the property be sold to the county government.
For years, Archdale-Trinity Middle School was the feeder institution for both Trinity and Wheatmore high schools. A new Trinity Middle School was constructed, and Braxton Craven, the district’s former sixth-grade school, went from the system’s second-most crowded school to a now-unnecessary institution.
Gainey clarified that board members have formed a consensus that they do not wish to keep and maintain the building. A recommendation by school staff is expected to be forthcoming on April 4, according to Gainey.
Also during the March school board meeting, several students were recognized for recent achievements, including victories by two Archdale-Trinity-area schools in the Battle of the Books. Hopewell Elementary and Wheatmore Middle School notched wins in the Elementary School Battle of the Books and Middle School Battle of the Books, respectively, on March 10-11.
Hopewell and Wheatmore will both go to their regional competitions on May 7.
David Makupson was recognized as state champion in wrestling’s 138-pound weight class. Makupson, a senior at Trinity High School, is a multi-sport athlete who garnered praise from the superintendent.
“We appreciate and are honored to have [him represent] the Randolph County School System,” Gainey said.
