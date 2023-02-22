TRINITY — A bill introduced in the N.C. General Assembly recently would shift Trinity’s municipal elections to even-numbered years and cancel council races now scheduled to take place this fall.

State Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, introduced House Bill 135 to shift the schedule of municipal elections after a request was made by a slim majority of the Trinity City Council following a highly charged council meeting last week.

Staff Writer Daniel Kennedy of the Archdale-Trinity News contributed to this report. pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul

