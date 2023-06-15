TRINITY — Residents of Trinity won’t vote for their mayor and city council members until next year after a bill to shift the elections to even-numbered years was enacted by the N.C. General Assembly on Thursday.

The state Senate approved House Bill 135, which was passed by the House in March. The bill to shift municipal elections in the northern Randolph County city to even-numbered years starting in 2024 becomes law because the legislation is a local bill not subject to the veto authority of Gov. Roy Cooper.

