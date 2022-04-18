RANDOLPH COUNTY — A local school board member and a long-time incumbent representative of Randolph County in the state legislature will square off in next month’s primary for a seat in House District 70.
Rep. Pat Hurley, R-Randolph, faces a GOP primary challenge from Brian Biggs, currently vice chairman of the Randolph County Board of Education. The district covers the northern part of Randolph County, including Archdale, Trinity and Sophia.
The GOP primary winner will face Democrat Susan “Susie” Lee Scott in the general election.
Hurley, who has served in the House for 16 years, said she’s running on her conservative record, attention to constituent service, seniority in the GOP legislative leadership and ability to secure state money for local projects.
“I have been a very conservative voice for the people of District 70,” she said. “I am pro-life and pro-Second Amendment.”
Hurley said she was the first woman in Randolph County to win a state office. She serves as a Republican leader for the joint caucus between the House and Senate.
Biggs, who has served on the Randolph County school board for the past eight years, said he’s not running because of negative feelings toward Hurley. Instead, Biggs said he’s inspired to run because of his effort to combat mask mandates during the coronavirus pandemic.
“My track record for the last two years really speaks volumes,” he said. “I was one of the people who led the charge to open up our schools and end the mask mandate.”
Biggs said he does not deny the existence of COVID-19, but believes mask mandates were unconstitutional.
“I think a lot of the mandates didn’t have to do with health and were more about control,” he said.
Biggs will relinquish his school board seat at the end of this year to make his bid for the House, since candidates can’t run for more than one office in the same election cycle.
Prior to his run for the seat in District 70, Biggs left an impact as one of a handful of school board members who fought to prevent masking policies in Randolph County. Biggs voted against mask policies even when others on the board didn’t feel at liberty to do so.
School board chairman Gary Cook, who has said the state essentially “held schools hostage” through the pandemic, questioned the timing from state leaders in lifting mask mandates and updating the Strong Schools NC Public Health Toolkit. He contended that with three months until state primaries, elected officials were panicking at the possibility of losing their seats.
Biggs stepped into that scene as a candidate whose voting record indicated a disdain for masking requirements.
Non-partisan board of education elections are not part of the May primaries. Three of those seats will be determined in November, when the terms of Todd Cutler, Fred Burgess and Biggs are set to expire.
