TRINITY — Betty Johnson Moore, 92, died Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at Graybrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Trinity.
She was born Feb. 13, 1931, in Mocksville and was the daughter of the late Floyd R. and Bessie Brindle Johnson. She had worked for many years as a knitter with Adams- Millis Hosiery Mill and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. Betty was skilled and artistic and enjoyed quilting, needlework, ceramics and painting. She also enjoyed gardening and was proud of her flowers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Lee Moore, whom she married on Aug. 9, 1950; son-in-law, Roy Louthan; and two brothers, Glenn Johnson and Johnny Johnson.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Melinda Moore Louthan of Trinity; three granddaughters, Kimberly, Christy and Amanda; eight great-grandchildren; and two brothers, James Johnson (Darlene) of Sophia and Garland Johnson of Franklinville.
Graveside service celebrating Betty’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Trinity Cemetery in Trinity with Pastor Morris Little officiating.
For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Moore family.
