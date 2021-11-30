ARCHDALE — Creekside Park will host a brand-new holiday event on Saturday.
Archdale Parks and Recreation is partnering with Run 5 Feed 5 and the SerCo Club of Archdale-Trinity to host a holiday-inspired night in the park. The newly-named “Be the Light” will raise money for local families.
Inspired by the desire to encourage attendees to be the light in a child’s eyes on Christmas, or the light for a local hungry family, the organizations are partnering for a 5K to benefit the community. From 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., those who wish to walk, jog or run can do so around a well-lit Creekside Park, which will be lined with luminaries.
Others may want to take part in several family-friendly activities, including marshmallow roasting, crafts for kids, pictures with Santa, cookies with Mrs. Claus and a candy cane hunt. According to Kim Reddick, director of Run 5 Feed 5, the cost of registration for the 5K will go to feed students in Randolph County.
“Our sole purpose is to raise money to feed hungry kids,” Reddick said.
Race-day registration is permitted for $30. Candy Cane Hunts for children up to 12 years old will be held at 5:45, 6:30, and 7 p.m. All attendees not participating in the 5K are asked to bring an unwrapped toy or non-perishable food item.
Awards for best costume, best-lit costume and best socks will be handed out at the event.
Started in 2014, Run 5 Feed 5 is a 501c3 organization that hosts events throughout the year including a 5K walk/run in the spring, a Trinity High School alumni basketball tournament in the fall.
Partnering with the SerCo Club was a natural fit, Reddick said, as a pair of Archdale organizations seek to bring the community together for a common purpose.
“Two great missions working together to get the same thing accomplished,” said J.D. Peace, president of the SerCo Club of Archdale-Trinity. “To make families happy, put smiles on their faces and give them that Christmas spirit, we hope to show people there is still that light out there.”
