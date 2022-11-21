ARCHDALE – Creekside Park is preparing to host the second annual Be the Light Night in the Park. Archdale Parks and Recreation is partnering with Run 5 Feed 5 and the SerCo Club of Archdale Trinity to host a fun, holiday inspired night in the park. Attendees are invited to be the light in a child’s eyes on Christmas, or the light for a local hungry family on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The event will kick off with a luminary lit 5K Run/Walk at 4:30. The cost to participate is $30 and if you bring a group there will be a discount on the price. Prizes will be given in several fun categories, including best course time, craziest socks, best costume, and best lit participant. Proceeds from this event will benefit both Run 5 Feed 5 and the SerCo Club. You can sign up for the 5K at https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Archdale/BTL5K.
