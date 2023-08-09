ARCHDALE — Randolph Community College’s new president, Dr. Shah Ardalan, will be at the Archdale-Trinity Chamber Coffee and Conversation event on Thursday, Aug. 17, at Guil-Rand Fire Department, 10506 S. Main St., Archdale, from 8-9 a.m. Participants may have breakfast and meet Dr. Ardalan. This month’s event is sponsored by the college.
August Coffee and Conversation to feature new RCC president
- By atn staff
-
-
