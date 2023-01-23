archdale

ARCHDALE — A financial audit presented by Hickory-based Martin Starnes & Associates presents a positive indication of where the city begins the new year financially.

The report, which revealed that the city is in good financial standing, was completed Nov. 3, and detailed the city's financials for the 2021-22 fiscal year. Collections of tax revenues increased by approximately 7.5% from the previous year.

