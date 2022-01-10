RANDOLPH COUNTY — An unmodified opinion on its annual audit was one indicator in a series of several positive signs that Randolph County has excelled financially through the global pandemic in 2021.
At the regular January meeting of Randolph County Commissioners, a presentation by April Adams of Cherry Bekaert held that a successful year for the county’s economy provided a boost for the local government. As some regions struggled in response to COVID-19, the pandemic had the opposite effect on Randolph.
Bekaert joked that residents spent the past year staying home and spending their money. In the face of substantial projects totaling more than $100 million, it came as welcome news for a board that has drawn pressure in recent years from residents as they try to advance economic goals to grow its tax base.
With the expansion of two schools, financing the county’s hospital and the expansion of the Randolph County Detention Center, large capital projects necessitated an influx of revenue. The fact that its budget reveals a healthy financial status is evidence of good stewardship, Chairman Darrell Frye contends.
“It shows that the economy has been doing very well, even through the recession, if you go back that far,” Frye said. “Especially through COVID, actually financially, we did very well under the COVID pandemic, especially on the sales tax side.”
The county has $103 million in total assets. In the current fiscal year, Randolph added $1.6 million in vehicles and equipment and a total of $10.7 million in construction costs, largely associated with the arrival of Trinity Middle School.
The new facility was built on approximately 64 acres donated by William and Linda Aldridge off of Surrett Drive near Trinity High School. In addition to the school building, baseball and soccer/football fields are the final stages of development on site.
In the current fiscal year, the county took out $33.7 million in new debt and paid down $8.5 million in principal.
“We underspent our budget and we over-collected our revenues,” Frye said. “That goes back to these managers who are running their various departments, work with our schools. On the capital side, we built a new middle school, major renovations and additions at Asheboro High School, the detention center, all of those things. They were planned when we could afford to do it. It does reflect that our staff, our department heads, are paying attention to what they’re doing.”
