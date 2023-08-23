TRIAD — Asheboro nurses gathered at the Cone Health building in Greensboro to experience “Cardboard City,” a mock-up illustrating the patient treatment areas, the pharmacy and a lab of the Cone Health Cancer Center coming to Asheboro in the fall of 2024.
After drawing up the plans on paper, the contractors wanted to create a way for those who will be working in the center to experience it in a more hands-on way before the plans became final, said Cindy Johnson, the executive director of nursing oncology at Cone Health. Cardboard structures were used in rooms at Cone Health to illustrate where things would be placed in the new building.
The contractors worked with the staff to easily make adjustments such as cutting one of the walls in half to allow better visibility in the lab.
Nurses Rae Bartell and Angela Evans explored the cardboard treatment areas with Health Care Design Planner Matt Lamp as he told them about the space in more detail. They were able to get a feel for the new environment they will be working in and actually touch it. The women said they were excited to see how much space and light will be in the cancer center.
Aside from the cardboard model of the center, the nurses were also able to virtual reality to explore a digital three-dimensional model. The room filled with laughter as Bartell and Evans took turns with the large VR goggles and controllers as they tried to make their way through the digital model. The VR experience allowed the staff to see how modern and open the Asheboro location will be.
“The patients will be able to talk to each other and form more relationships” due to the layout, Bartell said.
The design will provide things that patients have asked about for a long time, such as televisions, she said.
The contractors have been working on the cancer center plans since October 2022. They studied the community because they wanted to incorporate the community into the design, Johnson said. The team plans to break ground at the Asheboro site in September.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.