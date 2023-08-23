TRIAD — Asheboro nurses gathered at the Cone Health building in Greensboro to experience “Cardboard City,” a mock-up illustrating the patient treatment areas, the pharmacy and a lab of the Cone Health Cancer Center coming to Asheboro in the fall of 2024.

After drawing up the plans on paper, the contractors wanted to create a way for those who will be working in the center to experience it in a more hands-on way before the plans became final, said Cindy Johnson, the executive director of nursing oncology at Cone Health. Cardboard structures were used in rooms at Cone Health to illustrate where things would be placed in the new building.