Randolph County veteran David Moore and his wife, Myra Kay, received help from businesses that volunteered to assist with wood-cutting and yardwork on Aug. 12.

 SPECIAL | ATN

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Vietnam-era Army veteran and Randolph County resident David Moore reached out to Hero’s Bridge for help after reading about its national call center on a veterans’ blog.