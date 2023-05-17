TRIAD — Several area students were named to the Greensboro College Dean’s List for the spring semester.
To make the list, a student must have a 3.5 grade-point average or better for the semester while having taken at least half of their course credit hours at Greensboro College’s main campus.
Students from High Point making the list include Arabella Mason, Brasco van Niekerk, Connor Spesock, Enari Mitchell and Marcel Bailey.
Students from Archdale making the list include Brett Gillespie and Zackery Crites.
Students from Thomasville making the list include Griffin Powell, Ivy Ray and Jonathan Climaco.
Students from Jamestown making the list include Arturo Campos, Brent Norfleet and Rodney Scott.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.