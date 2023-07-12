GREENSBORO — Three area student-athletes will receive Bill White Scholarships.
Southern Guilford’s Malachi Bradley (N.C. State) and Cole McGuire (UNC Wilmington) as well as Trinity’s Cade Hill (Rockingham Community College) are among the 11 scholarship recipients.
These scholarships will be awarded between games of the Colt East Zone Tournament on Wednesday, July 19, at Stoner-White Stadium. White’s granddaughter, Courtney Lowrance, and Bobby Dawson will present the checks and plaques.
The Bill White Scholarship Fund was established in 1980 following White’s death from cancer. White was responsible for starting Colt Baseball for rising high schoolers locally in 1965.
The fund awards scholarships to former Colt Leaguers who are entering a college or university. Dawson was the first recipient in 1981, and since then nearly 300 scholarships have been awarded.
