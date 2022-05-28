ARCHDALE — There will be no property tax increase this year in Archdale after the City Council approved the 2022-2023 budget last week.
City Manager Zeb Holden maintained that his aim and the aim of city staff continues to involve providing services to residents without additional tax increases. For the first time since 2008, the city approved a 2-cent increase last year, which brought Archdale’s rate to 31 cents per $100 valuation.
This year, that rate will remain unchanged.
“We believe that the budget at hand addresses the needs of Archdale as we continue to grow,” Holden said. “The budget is balanced with only a couple of increases this year. With solid waste, we have a 40-cent-per-trash cart increase that covers the increase that we’re seeing from the service provider. It is also recommended [that] a 4% increase in water and sewer [be included]. That will partially offset the 3.5% increase that we’re seeing from the water authority, as well as the 8.2% increase that we’re seeing from High Point with sewer treatment.”
Mayor Lewis Dorsett thanked Archdale staff, including Lori Nurse, the city’s finance director. He pointed out that the process of constructing a budget is extremely time-intensive and involves the cooperation of many.
“The staff puts in a tremendous amount of time,” Dorsett said. “We started this with a retreat back in February. This is not something that’s just [put together] in an afternoon. This takes months to get ready for a budget for the next year.”
Dorsett also took the time to also explain for those in attendance that Archdale maintains a good financial standing with no outstanding debt. He credited residents for their participation in the establishment of several key institutions within the city government.
“Our general fund is balanced and we’ve got money aside to do our projects,” Dorsett said. “The city does not owe a dime, other than the water and sewer which we don’t have a lot of control over. This building (city hall), all the police stuff, everything at the park, the citizens have paid for that. And so it goes unnoticed sometimes, but there’s a lot of places in North Carolina, and certainly in this country, that would love to be in our shoes.”
Also during the regular May meeting, council unanimously approved a 3% pay increase for Holden, who will now make $123,600 annually. That increase will go into effect July 2.
