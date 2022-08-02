ARCHDALE — A recent uptick in state funding for the city of Archdale continued with the approval of the state budget in July, with an additional $3.9 million granted to the city for infrastructure and IT needs.
City Manager Zeb Holden offered praise for State Sen. Dave Craven and Reps. Allen McNeil and Pat Hurley for their efforts in providing the funds.
“They heard our pleas, or educational efforts, should I say, of things that we have coming before us that we’re going to need to deal with when it comes to some infrastructure,” Holden said. “When the state budget was passed recently, it included $3.9 million in direct funding for the city in the form of a grant. [A total of] $3.6 million of that is going to be specifically for water and sewer infrastructure.
“That gives us a lot of flexibility in how we tackle some of that.”
As the money breaks down, a whopping majority of it will go toward water and sewer. The city continues to bank a sizable amount of money toward their infrastructure projects while also addressing other needs.
A total of $300,000 of the $3.9 million will go to the city’s IT department. Mayor Lewis Dorsett credited the city manager for his efforts in securing the funding, lobbying on behalf of the city to make sure state legislators were aware of Archdale’s impending investments.
“That $3.9 million that we got, right here is the man,” Dorsett said, turning to Holden. “Zeb stayed on that. Yeah, I sent a couple of emails off, but Zeb stayed on that. We would not have gotten that had it not been for Zeb.
“That’s about $7 million now that we have in there for water and sewer, and $300,000 for IT that we would not have gotten without Zeb.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at dkennedy@atnonline.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.