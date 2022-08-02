ARCHDALE — A recent uptick in state funding for the city of Archdale continued with the approval of the state budget in July, with an additional $3.9 million granted to the city for infrastructure and IT needs.

City Manager Zeb Holden offered praise for State Sen. Dave Craven and Reps. Allen McNeil and Pat Hurley for their efforts in providing the funds.

