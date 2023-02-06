ARCHDALE — A project touted by the Randolph County Economic Development Corporation as a potential boon for Archdale could soon bring 129 new jobs to the city.
A joint public hearing by Archdale City Council and Randolph County Commissioners on Monday ended with the unanimous approval of an incentives package totaling $656,598. Project Superman, as it is referred to by local government officials, is in the midst of an ongoing recruitment process that is contingent on support at the local level and from the state.
“The company plans to build a 200,000-square-foot facility to manufacture their packaging products, creating 129 job opportunities, paying an average wage of $45,969 per year,” RCEDC Business Recruitment Director Crystal Gettys said. “This is well above our average county wage of $43,080.
“The EDC believes that Project Superman is an exceptional economic development project for the city and the county, which would increase the value of the property, generate significant investment in new machinery and equipment and result in the creation of 129 quality new jobs.”
The unnamed Ohio-based company is contemplating locating a facility in Archdale.
Archdale remains in competition with other locations. North Carolina and one other state are still in the mix. According to Gettys, local and state incentive offers will factor into the eventual location for the new facility.
A packaging products manufacturer with multiple locations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico,
North Carolina’s community college system has already factored into the calculus of the decision, as the company qualifies for state grant funding made available through a partnership with community colleges.
Project Superman qualifies for more than $1.7 million in state incentives, including but not limited to a One North Carolina Fund and North Carolina Community College System’s Customized Training Value. A 50% cash grant over a five-year period totaling $656,598 would be split between Randolph County ($440,613) and the city of Archdale ($215,885).
“The company plans to make their final location decision contingent upon each state that’s in competition, and [each] community formally approving the incentives offered and a full review of each by the company,” Gettys said.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at dkennedy@atnonline.net.
