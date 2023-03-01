ARCHDALE — As municipalities and county governments have begun the budgeting process in the first quarter of this year, the universal thread linking each local government has been staffing shortages.
Add Archdale to the list that began a discussion at its recent budget retreat of what to do inside planning departments that are currently taxed by population growth. Archdale City Manager Zeb Holden told the City Council last month that most city department heads are largely concentrated on a need for capable employees, which have become fewer at a critical time.
“The first question out of most department heads’ mouths: ‘Is this the time when we get to talk about staff?’ ” Holden said. “I’ll tell you that if you look hard at other agencies that are comparable in size, every department could handle a little bit of help.
“We’re going to be talking about that as we get into the real budgeting, when we start to really lay the rubber on the pavement for putting together a budget. We’re going to need to be strategic in how we move forward to make sure we have good folks in positions.”
A similar situation in Trinity was at the forefront of a January meeting in Archdale’s neighboring city. Illustrating a regional problem in smaller municipalities across the Piedmont, Trinity City Manager Stevie Cox suggested that the city has been unable to fill a vacant planning position for months.
In attempting to compete for employees with surrounding areas, both in private and public sectors, Cox said municipalities also face a challenge particularly affecting planning departments.
“We went out on two separate occasions to try to find someone to be a planner,” Cox said. “We have adjusted the salary so that we can be more competitive, and we have only had one person to apply. And I will tell you that however much money we toss to it, we’re still faced with the same issue. If you talk to any of the municipalities around us, the only places that are actually being able to hire planners are the big cities like High Point, Greensboro, Winston-Salem.”
He continued by explaining that after months of fruitless effort to replace former planning director Marc Allred, the city shifted its focus to contract labor.
“We’re all faced with the same issue of trying to compete in a very competitive market with so many jobs for planners at the moment,” Cox said. “Hence, that’s how we ended up using contract labor to do the planning and zoning at this time.”
A job advertisement remained unanswered for several months for the full-time city planner position, Cox said, before his office took it down in September or October. Holden echoed sentiments that seem to be the prevailing notion as megasites in Randolph and Chatham counties are just two of the major developments driving current and future growth.
Archdale Planning Director Jason Miller was commended for his efforts at trying to navigate complicated matters with less-than-optimal staffing in his department.
“Presently, Jason’s department is doing more work with fewer people,” Holden said. “I bet for the last six months, there wasn’t a day that went by that a planning job wasn’t posted. Folks are growing all across all state.”
In Trinity, Mayor Richard McNabb and City Manager Stevie Cox have approached the conundrum of population explosion by helping outline a 20-year comprehensive land-use plan. Both men asked for residents’ help in determining a course of action for a document that will shape public policy, economic development, retail growth and residential sites for the foreseeable future.
“Trinity is a beautiful and growing city, and with that [comes] news opportunities,” McNabb said. “Opportunity [exists] for better infrastructure, economic development, in-town activities, walkability, school fundings. It’s important that we all come together to decide what’s best for our home and future.”
Mayor Lewis Dorsett in Archdale has said many of the same types of things about his city. Together with council members, Holden and city staff are working toward finalizing plans for the 2023-24 fiscal year to address the needs of departments as best they can.
“If you’ve been to a council meeting recently, you’ve heard our mayor talk about the growth that’s coming to Randolph County,” Holden said. “He’s trying to scream from a very high place: ‘Be prepared. It’s coming.’ And it is coming. Every department here will be impacted.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.