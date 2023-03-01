ARCHDALE — As municipalities and county governments have begun the budgeting process in the first quarter of this year, the universal thread linking each local government has been staffing shortages.

Add Archdale to the list that began a discussion at its recent budget retreat of what to do inside planning departments that are currently taxed by population growth. Archdale City Manager Zeb Holden told the City Council last month that most city department heads are largely concentrated on a need for capable employees, which have become fewer at a critical time.

dkennedy@atnonline.net | 336-888-3578

