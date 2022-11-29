Christmas parade in Archdale

This year’s Christmas parade in Archdale will honor cancer patients, cancer survivors and the memory of those lost to cancer. The parade begins at 3 p.m. this Sunday.

ARCHDALE — One year after celebrating a momentous occasion, the Christmas parade in Archdale will recommence at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Per annual holiday tradition, the proceedings will make their way down the streets from O'Reilly Auto Parts on North Main Street to Archdale Elementary. The parade, sponsored by Archdale-Trinity SerCo Club, celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, and this edition will commemorate many special individuals.

