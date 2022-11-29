ARCHDALE — One year after celebrating a momentous occasion, the Christmas parade in Archdale will recommence at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Per annual holiday tradition, the proceedings will make their way down the streets from O'Reilly Auto Parts on North Main Street to Archdale Elementary. The parade, sponsored by Archdale-Trinity SerCo Club, celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, and this edition will commemorate many special individuals.
“This year's parade is going to be extra special because the parade is honoring cancer patients, cancer survivors and in loving memory of lost ones to cancer,” said JD Peace, president of the SerCo Club of Archdale-Trinity. “There will be a tree of life on the Santa float decorated with colored ribbons sponsored by loved ones.”
One such survivor, Pearl Monroe “Roe Roe” Tucker, will serve as co-Jr. Grand Marshal, along with her sister Carson Parry Tucker. Grand marshal for the parade will be Dr. J. Todd Williams, who founded the Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center in 1997.
Ribbons will be sponsored for $10, with proceeds going to the Roe Roe’s Heroes Childhood Cancer Foundation. Peace said the daughters of Chad Tucker, FOX8 news anchor, and Williams were exceptional choices for the parade’s marshals.
Roe Roe’s courageous fight has been well-documented, as has the support of her family, which frequently posts updates for those in the community to follow along with the heroic battle. Peace said that Williams has made many mission trips to help those afflicted with cancer. Williams, Peace said, treated the man who will dress as Santa Claus in the parade after he was diagnosed with skin cancer earlier this year.
“They will all be riding the Santa float with many more cancer patients and survivors,” Peace said. “There will be the Ribbon Highway Patrol car, Randolph County Sheriff's ribbon car, pink fire truck, the mobile cancer mammogram unit from The Breast Center of Greensboro Imaging.”
Before there were marching bands, classic cars, floats and dance clubs, as will be featured in this year’s event, there were homemade floats and a group of fervent volunteers who made what is now an annual parade possible. In 1971, Sherman Staton, along with Larry Boyles and Ron Hoover, are credited with founding the Archdale Christmas Parade.
Those men were honored at last year’s event.
