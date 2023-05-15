ARCHDALE — One of the city of Archdale’s storied institutions is preparing to celebrate a milestone anniversary next month.

The Archdale Public Library is honoring its 50th year serving the city’s residents and will be commemorating several key events in its history over the next several weeks. The original library opened its doors on June 4, 1973. It was a monthslong process, as the newly incorporated municipality had to prioritize the construction of various buildings and organizations.

