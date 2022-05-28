ARCHDALE – The town of Archdale was among 19 small municipalities across the state chosen for a state program to help them better plan and implement economic development programs, the N.C. Department of Commerce recently announced.
The Rural Community Capacity program, or RC2, which also involves Appalachian State University’s Walker College of Business, welcomed representatives of the 16 small towns and three rural counties in Boone last week. The Randolph County town of Liberty also was among the group.
Gov. Roy Cooper said in a prepared statement that the program will strengthen the ability of rural communities to secure major economic projects.
“As we build on North Carolina’s economic development success, we must make sure that success is shared among both urban and rural communities across our state,” he said.
RC2, part of the Rural Transformation Grant Fund program, will provide educational programming, technical assistance and guidance to local government staff in the chosen communities.
Communities that successfully complete the RC2 curriculum and participate in the Commerce Department’s rural planning process will then be eligible to apply for Community Implementation Grants offered by Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division through the Rural Transformation Grant Fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.