ARCHDALE — An adopted master plan for recently acquired property at Aldridge Park will allow city of Archdale staff to further explore options for reimagining a park for a neighborhood that doesn’t have access to many of the city’s offerings.

City Manager Zeb Holden extolled the virtues of Archdale’s acquisition of the property in the northeastern quadrant of the city. He explained that many of the Aldridge Park-area residents do not have the ease of access to Creekside Park that many of the city’s other residents have.

