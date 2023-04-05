ARCHDALE — An adopted master plan for recently acquired property at Aldridge Park will allow city of Archdale staff to further explore options for reimagining a park for a neighborhood that doesn’t have access to many of the city’s offerings.
City Manager Zeb Holden extolled the virtues of Archdale’s acquisition of the property in the northeastern quadrant of the city. He explained that many of the Aldridge Park-area residents do not have the ease of access to Creekside Park that many of the city’s other residents have.
For this reason, a city that has hung its hat on the amenities offered via the parks and recreation department will now research extending additional amenities to a different part of Archdale.
“We’ve had our eye on expansion of our parks system for some time,” Holden said. “The opportunity presented itself for us to acquire the acreage of the Aldridge ball park where the facility had kind of fallen on hard times. We’ve put a lot of time and effort in with McGill Associates specifically to come up with a site-specific master plan for that site.
“What I would equate this to is a smaller Creekside Park serving a side of town that doesn’t have their own park.”
Archdale anticipates applying for several state grants to offset costs associated with multiple phases in what the city envisions as the Aldridge Park master plan project. Mike Norris, project manager with McGill Associates, was on hand at the regular March meeting of the City Council to explain two proposals the city and his organization have discussed at public input meetings.
“We looked at multiple opportunities at how the site could be used, as well as listened to what we heard from the public,” Norris said. “The main existing parcel now has historically been used for athletics. There were two prominent ball fields there, and that’s what it was predominantly used for, softball and baseball.”
Norris said the city and his firm has explored programming for the park in determining what amenities and facilities might be meaningful to the park and for the community. Option A would generate new interest in offerings other than baseball and softball. A new multipurpose field was proposed that would offer lacrosse and soccer, as well as playgrounds, lawn games, pickleball and pedestrian amenities.
Option B would call for the renovation of the existing park to improve existing ball fields, add a batting cage and additional parking. Picnic areas and playgrounds are common to both options. Norris said more than 70 participants sounded off at two separate meeting locations, expressing their preference for the new multipurpose field.
“They were very favorable to Option A, which included the large multipurpose field,” Norris said. “Walking trails were really important, restrooms are really important for us. Parking improvements and accessibility through our neighborhood connections, they felt like that was a really important amenity to have. It’s not only transportation to walk, but also as an amenity there.”
The opportunity for kids who aren’t playing baseball or softball was a strong selling point, Norris said. Council approved the master plan, authorizing staff to establish a more concrete proposal to be presented to the board at a later date.
