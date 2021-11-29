ARCHDALE — A standing-room only crowd at the regular November meeting of Archdale City Council will have to wait another few weeks for a resolution to a rezoning request by Keystone Group.
A request to build townhomes in the city will now be heard at 7 p.m. on Dec. 21 after the item was tabled at the most recent meeting of Archdale council. Eight months after approval of a partial installation in Trinity, Keystone is seeking to rezone 52 acres at 4805 Archdale Road in order to construct a residential development of 201 townhomes, including 150 two-bedroom units and 51 three-bedroom units.
The request would rezone the property from single-family residential to residential attached housing. Keystone’s proposal includes a plan to construct a 10-foot-wide asphalt greenway through the development. This proposed greenway would extend from Archdale Road to the eastern boundary of the site, facilitating a connection to the greenway’s current terminus in Trindale Forest.
Additional greenway is proposed within the existing right of way along the southwestern boundary of the site, connecting the second entrance of the development at Robin Lane/Circle to Archdale Road. The greenway network would be owned and maintained by the city upon completion.
The proposal by Keystone comes after a plan that would have brought 398 apartment units to Trinity was altered in March, as Scott Wallace, co-founder, co-owner and president of Keystone Homes, pulled a request to rezone property for resort-style apartments. A separate request was approved by Trinity City Council to rezone adjacent property for a mix of townhomes and single-family homes. No reason was given at the regular March meeting for the removal of the apartments from the agenda, only that Wallace had pulled the request.
Trinity City Council members received an inquiry for a special use permit for resort-style apartment homes on Feb. 11. An ensuing public hearing was held regarding the 24 acres of property proposed for that development by Keystone at Interstate 85, Finch Farm and N.C. Highway 62.
Proposed as a regional center of sorts, the project was viewed by developers as a potential boon for the city. Several Trinity residents had shown their opposition to the proposed project, most pointing to the desire of maintaining a rural way of life.
Many in Archdale had gathered to sound off on the request at the November meeting, but will now need to return for the December meeting.
Similar projects by Keystone are managed in five other locations nearby, which include Wallburg Landing, Walkertown Landing, Mebane Oaks, Keystone at James Landing in Greensboro and Wendover at Meadowood in Greensboro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.