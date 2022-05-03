ARCHDALE — Archdale City Council was updated last week on a series of developments occurring in 2021 as Debi Lagueruela, board chairperson for the Archdale-Trinity Chamber of Commerce, provided the organization’s annual report.
Lagueruela debriefed members at the regular April meeting of City Council on key elements of the chamber’s activity over the span of last year.
“We all know that this has been a difficult time during COVID, and we continue to deal with those same difficulties post-COVID,” Lagueruela said. “We’re starting to come back to some of our events and programs that were not able to be held during the pandemic, and we look forward to seeing familiar faces, along with new ones."
Lagueruela discussed the chamber’s mission as it continues to serve as a conduit of information for businesses in the area, helping to develop relationships between members and the small business administration, local banks, the county health department, and the cities of Archdale and Trinity.
Chamber staff size has been reduced over the last two years, but the chamber retained an overwhelming majority of its membership and improved its rate of retention by 2.5% from the 90.7% through the height of the pandemic.
“In membership development, we recruited 10 new members and our retention rate was 93.2%,” Lagueruela said. “In economic development … we inform our membership of upcoming or potential projects that will impact community growth.”
Staff and community volunteers continue to attend municipal and county meetings, in person or remotely when permitted. The chamber’s finance committee implemented strategies to keep it financially sound despite reduced revenues as a result of the pandemic.
In requesting continued financial support from City Council, Lagueruela thanked the city for its constant relationship and reminded those in attendance of the organization’s value to the community.
