ARCHDALE — A familiar topic to government officials in Archdale has once again been the topic of conversation among those city leaders as they weigh any possible amendments to ordinances pertaining to chickens.
Since its incorporation in 1969, Archdale has maintained a rural feel as one of the Triad’s medium-sized communities. That rural appeal has presented a different challenge than what larger cities such as High Point and Greensboro would normally face, as residents inside Archdale city limits wish to keep livestock on their property.
Unfortunately for those who would like to raise fowl, the city of Archdale has consistently forbade such activity in the past. In light of recent public comments made during Archdale City Council meetings and recent turnover on the City Council, City Manager Zeb Holden thought it would be a good idea to revisit the city’s policy on keeping and raising chickens. At the council’s annual retreat last month, Holden asked for feedback from council members.
Councilman Larry Warlick said he would like to receive additional information on what regulations and requirements are in place in surrounding municipalities. Others discussed lot size, the number of chickens allowed and possible retention of a ban on roosters, before ultimately coming back to the same point. Members believe more research is needed on nearby restrictions before the city is in a position to make any changes to its ordinance.
Archdale has been asked by multiple residents over the last several years to amend its stance on whether residents can keep chickens in the city limits.
A moratorium on the enforcement of the ordinance in Archdale was briefly discussed in August 2021, but was voted down the following month. The measure came after a number of residents spoke in favor of and in objection to the ordinance.
“No one, and I mean absolutely no one, has a right to tell me how I put food on the table when that method poses no danger or imposes on anyone,” Curtis Reeves, a Wood Avenue resident, said at the time.
Reeves explained that Archdale Police officers visited his residence to inform him that he must get rid of his chickens, citing the city’s ordinance forbidding them. He contended that his chickens do not make noise and do not create a smell that would be a nuisance to any of his neighbors, some of whom have spoken at council meetings.
Mayor Lewis Dorsett responded to Reeves’ claims, explaining that he has heard complaints from city residents regarding the chickens. Despite the temporary moratorium that was addressed at that time, the mayor said there are still several residents who would like to see the ordinance upheld.
“I live in your neighborhood, and the neighbors who come to me, they don’t want them,” Dorsett said.
That moratorium to suspend enforcement of the ordinance that forbids fowl in the city of Archdale was voted down at the regular September 2021 meeting. Councilman John Glass made a motion to approve a moratorium for 180 days, which was seconded by Councilman Larry Warlick. Both men voted for the motion, but the moratorium failed by virtue of a 3-2 vote.
Current Councilman Kelly Grooms was not on the board at that time and has not announced publicly his views on the issue, so it remains to be seen if traction in favor of amending the ordinance is sufficient. No definitive word on any potential vote regarding the issue has been offered, and no formal action was taken at the retreat.
