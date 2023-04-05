ARCHDALE — A familiar topic to government officials in Archdale has once again been the topic of conversation among those city leaders as they weigh any possible amendments to ordinances pertaining to chickens.

Since its incorporation in 1969, Archdale has maintained a rural feel as one of the Triad’s medium-sized communities. That rural appeal has presented a different challenge than what larger cities such as High Point and Greensboro would normally face, as residents inside Archdale city limits wish to keep livestock on their property.

