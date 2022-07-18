ARCHDALE — The mayor and two Archdale city councilmen were left unopposed when the candidate filing period ended last week for this fall’s municipal election, though voters will have their first competitive race in 10 years in the contest for one council seat.
Mayor Lewis Dorsett, Ward 1 Councilman Larry Warlick and Ward 4 Councilman John Glass will have no opponents listed on the ballot, all but assuring them of winning their seats in the Nov. 8 general election. Write-in opponents are still possible.
Councilwoman Lori Mabe-McCroskey and challenger Kelly Grooms will square off for the at-large council seat. This is the first time in 10 years that any Archdale contest has had more than one candidate.
McCroskey was appointed to fill the at-large seat vacated by Councilman John Glass, who assumed the Ward 4 spot left open by another incumbent, Lewis Dorsett, who took over as mayor after longtime Mayor Bert Lance-Stone’s departure. The retirement of Lance-Stone in June created a vacancy on the council that was filled when Councilman Roger Blackwell nominated McCroskey, and the full council ratified the choice.
The mayoral and council races are nonpartisan, so the party affiliations of the candidates don’t appear on the ballot. In ward races, council candidates must live in the ward where they file for office, though all Archdale voters cast ballots in each ward race.
Archdale is among a handful of cities and towns in North Carolina and the only one in the Piedmont Triad that hold municipal elections in even-numbered years.
The Archdale City Council is composed of a mayor, a pair of at-large council members and four ward representatives. The mayor serves a two-year term, while council members serve staggered four-year terms.
