ARCHDALE
After closing for about nine months due to a labor shortage and other factors, Archdale Bar-B-Que owner John McPherson says he’s ready to open the restaurant back up.
He said the supply of workers is much better than last fall, when he ended the 20-year run of the establishment at Surrett and Sealy drives in Archdale, just south of High Point near the Thomas Built Buses plant.
He’s targeting a July 31 opening date, and expects to be fully staffed.
“I didn’t have to open back up, but I was bored to death. I enjoyed being with the public and being with all my customers,” McPherson said.
The plan is for the restaurant to be open from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 6 to 11 a.m. Saturdays.
Customers can expect the same menu, including the tenderloin breakfast and barbecue plate at lunch.
“Lots of customers have been asking, ‘When are you going to open? I miss my tenderloin biscuit,’ ” he said.
About 40 applicants showed up at a recent hiring event, and McPherson said he’s picked out 18 people to run all aspects of the restaurant.
After he closed last year, McPherson offered the property and the restaurant for sale. He said he got a lot of interest from other restaurateurs who wanted to lease the site but decided he wasn’t ready to accept any of the offers.
He’s part of a local family that’s been in the barbecue business for decades, operating the Barbecue Shack, Country Barbeque and Country Barbeque Express restaurants.
McPherson said he hopes to keep Archdale Bar-B-Que in his family when he’s ready to retire.
“I’m 74 now. I think my grandchildren may take over in four or five years,” he said.
