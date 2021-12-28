RANDOLPH COUNTY — The Randolph County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution this month to state its support for pro-life advocacy.
At the regular December meeting, commissioners received a request from community religious leaders to take a stand on an anti-abortion resolution declaring Randolph County a “sanctuary for life.” Several residents spoke in favor of the resolution, encouraging commissioners to proclaim that “all lives matter,” while others expressed displeasure with the item. Some went so far as to say that making Randolph County a sanctuary, so to speak, for those seeking to dissuade abortion is a precursor to possible dangerous pregnancies.
Associate Pastor Mark Wilburn of Balfour Baptist Church presented to commissioners an opinion on behalf of the churched community in Randolph County. Wilburn encouraged adoption as an alternative to abortion and implored commssioners to consider the unborn.
Several commissioners spoke of their personal experience with adoption and advocacy for pro-life outreach. Chairman Darrell Frye, who was recently voted by his fellow commissioners to serve as chairman for another term, advised residents to protect the preborn from conception, or fertilization, to all stages of development.
“I think what the resolution really says to us is that we would not approve an abortion clinic within Randolph County,” Frye said. “That would be an issue for us that we could have direct control over. The United States Supreme Court right now is debating the issue of abortion, and I think I heard today that they don’t expect a decision until maybe next June. I think that there will be an outcome of some reduction, some protection of life in that process.”
Commissioner Hope Haywood explained that she agreed with one of the residents who pointed to abortion as the starting point for civil rights. Several residents were on hand to once again lament the presence of a statue outside the Old Randolph County Courthouse.
In response, a female member of the community explained that she believed “all lives matter,” noting that she was at the meeting to advocate for the anti-abortion resolution. Haywood expounded upon her introduction, saying she believes the community must first defend its unborn before it can properly defend children and adults.
She said that is especially important to note during a global pandemic in which lives are being lost to COVID-19.
“Valuing all lives starts right here,” Haywood said. “We can’t say that we value others when we don’t value these. We also can’t say that we value these and not value others, so that extends to the preborn to children of all ages to their families to all races and ethnicities to citizens of all income brackets, people of all faiths, all religious affiliations and political beliefs, and valuing those who have grown old and are no longer the productive citizens that they were at one time.
“I throw that in because, last spring, how often did I hear, ‘People who are dying from this virus are old. Let them stay home.’ How cruel and unkind. What value does that say that we have for human life?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.