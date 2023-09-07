ARCHDALE — Archdale residents are encouraged to take pride in their city while enjoying a week of fun family activities beginning next week.
The fifth annual A Week for Archdale celebration kicks off Saturday, Sept. 16, by marking the anniversary of the weekly Creekside Parkrun. In its second year, the free, timed 5K run and walk is hosted every Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at the park. It has hosted nearly 700 different participants since its inception and is one of only four parkrun events in the state, part of a national initiative promoted by the Brooks shoe company. There will be celebratory treats offered after the Sept. 16 parkrun.
Also on Sept. 16, the city will host an electronics recycling event from 8 a.m. to noon. Residents are encouraged to bring old or broken electronic devices for safe and free disposal at Creekside Park. Use the Mose Drive entrance and follow the signs. No appliances or batteries can be accepted.
That day will end with the End of Summer Bash at the park from 5 to 8 p.m., with music provided by The Plaids, a popular Triad party band, as they embark on their farewell tour. There will be food trucks on site at the event.
On Friday, Sept. 22, the Battle of the Badges charity softball game will be held at 7 p.m. at Creekside Park. The event promises to offer laughs and excitement as the Guil-Rand Fire Department battles the Archdale Police Department for trophies and bragging rights. Proceeds from the game go to the Run 5 Feed 5 charity organization.
Also that weekend, the Fall Litter Sweep will be held Saturday, Sept. 23, 7:30 to 10 a.m. Residents are encouraged to meet at the Archdale McDonald’s at 7:30 a.m. to enjoy a free breakfast before helping conduct litter sweeps along select roadways in Archdale.
Also that morning, the city will have a dedication and grand opening of its new greenway trail inside Creekside Park at 10 a.m., following the weekly parkrun.
Also that week, the city will offer free disposal of household waste at the City Yard on Old School Road. Dumpsters are available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for large household waste items (no paints, tires, batteries, propane tanks or other hazardous waste allowed). Also, the city will offer free mulch at the site.
Also throughout the week there will be indoor and outdoor pickleball, a Paint the Park event, senior programming and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.