ARCHDALE — Archdale residents are encouraged to take pride in their city while enjoying a week of fun family activities beginning next week.

The fifth annual A Week for Archdale celebration kicks off Saturday, Sept. 16, by marking the anniversary of the weekly Creekside Parkrun. In its second year, the free, timed 5K run and walk is hosted every Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at the park. It has hosted nearly 700 different participants since its inception and is one of only four parkrun events in the state, part of a national initiative promoted by the Brooks shoe company. There will be celebratory treats offered after the Sept. 16 parkrun.