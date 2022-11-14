TRINITY — An annual event that honors the memory of one soldier while raising money to support returned to the Triad last weekend.
The sixth annual Jacob Carroll Memorial 5K, held in memory of Army Spc. Jacob C. “Jake” Carroll, took place Saturday at Linbrook Heritage Estate.
“We want to honor Jake, but we also want to pay it forward to help others by giving funds to veteran- and Gold Star-affiliated programs,” said Carroll’s mother, Cole Masear of Archdale, who founded and organizes the event every year. “That’s truly the heart of our race.”
Through its first five years, the popular event — also known as “Run the Jake” — has donated more than $170,000 to various worthwhile causes.
For example, one year funds were donated to help a Gold Star family in Carthage purchase a house through the Purple Heart Homes program, which works specifically with service-connected individuals and families. Last year, Run the Jake donated $60,000 to the Fisher House at Fort Bragg, where military and veteran families can stay free of charge while a loved one is hospitalized at Womack Army Medical Center.
This year’s benefactor is the Patriot Military Family Foundation, a Mooresville-based nonprofit organization that serves veterans and their families. Donated funds will be used to help build a transitional tiny homes community for veterans.
Carroll, a High Point native and a 2008 graduate of Trinity High School, was deployed to Afghanistan in June 2010 with his unit, the 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment. During a mission on Nov. 13, 2010, he was killed by an insurgent suicide bomber while providing security for his unit. He was 20 years old.
