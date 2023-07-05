RANDOLPH COUNTY — Interested in knowing more about the inner workings of county law enforcement?
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is again offering the Sheriff’s Citizen Academy to Randolph County residents who are interested in learning more about law enforcement operations and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office’s internal processes.
The academy will start on Tuesday, Aug. 15. It will consist of 10 sessions (including a graduation) held 6-9 p.m. every Tuesday. A variety of different classes will be provided.
The majority of classes will be held at Randolph County Emergency Services Headquarters, 760 New Century Drive, Asheboro. Some sessions will be held at various other locations and details will be provided.
The academy will present a wide range of topics and demonstrations similar to what deputies receive in their training. The goal of the academy is to improve law enforcement and community relations through a formalized educational process. Attendees will learn about the mission of sheriff’s personnel and the requirements of law to which deputies must conform while carrying out their prescribed duties.
According to the sheriff’s office, the academy will:
• Help residents make more informed judgments about the sheriff’s office and law enforcement activities.
• Help the sheriff’s office become more aware of the feelings and concerns of the community, as expressed by attendees.
• Give attendees and sheriff’s representatives an opportunity to explore together some of the traditional suspicions and misconceptions generally harbored by both the public and sheriff’s deputies. Through open discussion of such suspicions and misconceptions, a more harmonious climate for relationships may be established.
Those interested in attending need to fill out an application and return it to the sheriff’s office by Aug. 1. Class size is limited. Applications are available at bit.ly/3NBhocq and should be sent to: Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Attention: Citizen Academy Registration, 727 McDowell Rd., Asheboro, NC 27205.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.