RANDOLPH COUNTY — A group of religious residents in Randolph County addressed commissioners Monday about abortion.
Mark Willburn, a local pastor, spoke as part of a group in Randolph County that sought to introduce a resolution to declare Randolph County to be a “sanctuary for life” in urging the promotion of anti-abortion rhetoric.
“There is something more than abortion,” Willburn said. “Adoption is just crazy hard. I think someone has figured out how to make money off it. Why don’t we, as faith believers … take a stand tonight and begin to ponder this and be on the right side of history? Thirty years down the road, I don’t want to look back to this night and say I was on the wrong side of history.”
Brent Tysinger, a local pastor, joined Willburn in appealing to the board to consider the document, citing statistics, ideology and theology centering around the idea that moral superiority is on the side of pro-life proponents. Information given to commissioners was predicated largely on scripture in the Bible read by many to oppose abortion.
“The American abortion movement has legally destroyed at least 65 million unborn children since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973,” Tysinger said. “In this world, whether we like it or not, there is right and there is wrong. … God’s law is very clear. We should not kill innocent human beings.”
Commissioners responded to residents, indicating interest in following up with action on what was presented. Commissioner Hope Haywood thanked those who spoke for their commitment to the unborn, acknowledged a need and asked for a breakdown of abortion numbers by race.
Chairman Darrell Frye added that the board will follow up at next month’s meeting, indicating that there is an appetite for commissioners in working in tandem with the faith community.
“I’ve heard testimonies from adult women who went through an abortion who still live with those scars and the guilt every day of their life,” Frye said. “It doesn’t end with the taking of a child. It goes on in the family in all of those I have seen. It is prevalent in Randolph County. It is an issue, and we will bring this resolution — our attorneys will look at it, our managers — and it will be on our December agenda for an action item at our December meeting.”
